Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin removed from office in shock court ruling

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been removed from office after a court ruled he had violated the constitution, in a shock decision that plunges the kingdom into further political uncertainty.

The verdict comes a week after the same court dissolved the country’s popular progressive Move Forward Party, which won the most seats in last year’s election, and banned its leaders from politics for 10 years.

The Constitutional Court in Bangkok ruled Wednesday that Srettha, a real estate tycoon and relative political newcomer, had breached ethics rules by appointing a lawyer who had served prison time to the Cabinet.

Five of the court’s nine judges voted to dismiss Srettha and his Cabinet, ruling that the prime minister was “well aware that he appointed a person who seriously lacked moral integrity.”

A new government must now be formed, and the ruling Pheu Thai-led coalition will nominate a new candidate for prime minister, which will be voted on by the 500-seat parliament.

Speaking to reporters after the decision, Srettha said he performed his duty as prime minister as best he could, and said he “accepts the verdict.” He added that he was unsure whether the next government would continue with his policies.

The verdict means more upheaval for Thailand’s already turbulent political landscape, in which those pushing for change have frequently run afoul of the establishment – a small but powerful clique of military, royalist and business elites.

Over the past two decades, dozens of lawmakers have faced bans, parties have been dissolved and prime ministers have been overthrown in coups or by court decisions – with the judiciary playing a central role in the ongoing battle for power.

Srettha’s appointment to the top job last August ended three months of political deadlock after the 2023 elections but resulted in his Pheu Thai party entering a governing coalition with its longtime military rivals.

The case against Srettha was filed in May by a group of 40 military-appointed former senators, who sought to remove him from office due to the Cabinet appointment of Pichit Chuenban, a close aide to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Pichit was jailed for six months in 2008 for contempt of court after trying to bribe Supreme Court officials in a land case involving Thaksin.

Srettha has denied wrongdoing and has said Pichit, who has since resigned, was properly vetted and the party followed proper procedures.

Srettha’s popularity has declined in recent months, polls showed, as his key economic policies have faced opposition and delays.

But Wednesday’s ruling shocked political analysts who believed the court would side with the prime minister.

Srettha’s priority since taking office has been to fix the country’s sluggish economy.

The deposed leader had touted a signature 500 billion baht ($13.8 billion) digital wallet handout scheme that he said would create jobs and spur spending in underdeveloped regions. The plan is yet to be rolled out.

Srettha also set a goal for Thailand to attract more foreign investment and become a global tourism hub, expanding visa-free policies and announcing plans to host major events in a bid to boost the economy.

Pheu Thai and the establishment

Populist Pheu Thai is the latest incarnation of parties aligned with divisive former leader Thaksin, who was ousted by the military in a 2005 coup.

Thaksin, a telecoms billionaire and former owner of Manchester City Football Club, is the head of a famed political dynasty that has played an outsized role in Thai politics for the past two decades.

His dramatic return from a 15-year self-imposed exile last year coincided with the Senate’s vote to appoint Srettha as the country’s 30th prime minister.

That vote secured Pheu Thai as the head of a multi-party coalition. Move Forward, which pulled off a stunning election victory in May 2023 with its hugely popular reform agenda, was forced into opposition.

Move Forward had proposed radical reforms to capitalize on years of rising anger with how Thailand is governed, including amendments to the country’s notoriously strict lese majeste laws that criminalize insulting senior members of the royal family.

In July 2023, conservative senators prevented Move Forward from forming a government over its reform campaign. And last week, the Constitutional Court accused the party of “undermining the monarchy” and ordered it to be disbanded, in a blow to the vibrant progressive movement. The former members have since reconstituted the party under a new name.

With Srettha now out of office, political negotiations will restart, with coalition partners jostling for Cabinet positions and the top job.

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, is a likely candidate. Others include Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who had successfully pushed for the legalization of cannabis in the country, and political veteran Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the pro-military Palang Pracharat party, who was involved in the past two coups against the Shinawatra family.

This story has been updated.

