More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in 10 months of war in Gaza, health ministry says

(CNN) — More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its war against Hamas, the health ministry in the enclave said Thursday, yet another dark milestone in the 10-month-old conflict.

The ministry said 40 people had died in Gaza during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths since October 7 to 40,005 – about one in every 55 people in the enclave. More than 92,401 have been injured.

Palestinian authorities do not distinguish between combatants and civilians, but it is clear that most of the dead are civilians, including many women and children. Israel said last month that it had killed more than 14,000 combatants in Gaza since the start of the war. CNN cannot independently verify the ministry’s numbers.

The soaring figures give a window into the daily suffering, malnutrition and volatility in Gaza after 10 months of conflict.

And the milestone has been passed at a particularly unpredictable point in the conflict. A new round of ceasefire talks are due to begin Thursday, after the killings of senior figures in Hamas and the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah upended the leadership of both organizations and made the negotiations appear precarious.

The news follows an especially deadly weekend for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. At least 93 people were killed overnight into Saturday when an Israeli strike hit a school and mosque in the eastern part of Gaza City where displaced people were sheltering, according to local officials.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed to CNN that it hit the compound and said that “at least 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were eliminated” in the strike.

The strike was almost universally condemned, including by some of Israel’s closest allies.

This is a breaking news story. More details soon…

