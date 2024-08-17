7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of eastern Russia: USGS

By Abel Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck the eastern coast of Russia, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS, the epicenter was located approximately 55 miles from the coastal city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of about 181,000. The quake had about a 30-mile depth and occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning local time.

According to the US Tsunami Warning System, “hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300km [approx 186 miles] of the epicenter along the coasts of Russia.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

