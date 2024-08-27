Multiple Palestinians killed as Israel launches major operation in occupied West Bank

By Kareem Khadder, Tamar Michaelis, Alex Stambaugh and Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) — Israel launched a major military operation in multiple areas of the northern occupied West Bank early Wednesday, with Palestinian health authorities saying at least nine people have been killed.

The Israeli military confirmed Wednesday it had launched a large counter-terror operation overnight with the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) in the areas of Jenin and Tulkarem in the West Bank.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has been operating since tonight with great force in the refugee camps of Jenin and Tul Karm to thwart Islamic-Iranian terror infrastructures installed there,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X.

Video released by Israel’s military showed what it said was a strike on a militant operations room in Nur Shams, a refugee camp near Tulkarem. Other video obtained by CNN shows bulldozers tearing up a street Tulkarem, and moving through Jenin.

Katz accused Iran of operating in the West Bank by “funding and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weapons via Jordan.”

“We must address this threat just like we’re handling the terror infrastructure in Gaza, including temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents and any step necessary. This is a war just like any other [war], and we must win it,” he wrote.

Palestinian deaths were reported in the towns of Tubas and Jenin, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

At least two of those killed in Jenin were as a result of Israeli military fire and three others were killed in a drone strike on a vehicle on the outskirts of Jenin, according to the PRCS. It added that one person was critically injured in the strike.

Earlier, a joint total from the PRCS and the ministry put the death toll at at least 10.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

