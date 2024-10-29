People trapped beneath rubble of collapsed hotel in Argentina

By Joaquin Caballero, CNN en Español

(CNN) — Emergency workers are scrambling to free up to nine people believed to be trapped in the rubble of a collapsed hotel building in Argentina.

The 10-story Dubrovnik hotel in the city of Villa Gessell, about 230 miles (370 kilometers) from the capital Buenos Aires on the Atlantic coast, collapsed early on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the municipal authorities.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were working to remove debris in order to reach people who are thought to be buried.

The missing include workers from a construction site at the hotel that was apparently operating “clandestinely, without complying with municipal regulations,” according to the statement.

CNN is trying to contact those responsible for the building to obtain more information.

The hotel, which opened in 1986, was undergoing a range of restorations and modifications.

The statement from the municipality said work at the site had already been “detected and halted” back in August after not having the proper permissions to proceed.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

