Israel receives remains said to be of deceased hostage in Gaza in fourth such transfer this week

(CNN) — Israel has received the remains said to be of one of the last deceased hostages held in Gaza in the fourth such transfer this week.

Hamas transferred the remains to Israel via the Red Cross. If confirmed as those of a hostage, it would leave the bodies of five deceased hostages remaining in Gaza.

Transfer of deceased hostages from Hamas to Israel is one of the key conditions of the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire.

On Sunday, Israel received the bodies of Israeli-American Omer Neutra, as well as Asaf Hamami and Oz Daniel. Two days later, Israel received the body of Itay Chen, the last Israeli-American dual citizen whose remains were held in Gaza. And on Wednesday, Hamas transferred the remains of Joshua Loitu Mollel, a Tanzanian agricultural student who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir on October 7, 2023.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command, spoke at Neutra’s funeral in Israel on Friday. “Omer made the ultimate sacrifice we hope no soldier ever has to make, but many have made it nonetheless, in service to a higher cause,” Cooper said. “We express our deepest condolences for the loss of Omer.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has continued to organize rallies in Tel Aviv and elsewhere across Israel calling for the release of the remaining deceased hostage. Eitan Horn, who was recently freed after 738 days in captivity, said in Hostages Square on Saturday, “I cannot begin my journey of healing and recovery as long as I know there are families who are not with me on this journey. We have no future without the return of all the hostages.”

Earlier this week, CNN also reported that Israel believes it has new information about the location of the longest-held remains in Gaza, belonging to Lt. Hadar Goldin, who was killed in the final days of the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas. Goldin’s remains, according to two Israeli sources, are likely held in Rafah in southern Gaza near an area where up to 200 Hamas militants are hiding in underground tunnels in territory occupied by Israeli forces.

