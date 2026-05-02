Governor of Mexico’s Sinaloa state indicted in US drugs investigation says he will step down

By Mauricio Torres, CNN

(CNN) — The governor of the Mexican state of Sinaloa said on Friday he will temporarily step down from his post, days after he was indicted in the US on drug trafficking charges,

Ruben Rocha Moya, the governor of Sinaloa since 2021, and nine current or former high-ranking Mexican officials were charged in a five-count indictment unsealed Wednesday with allegedly helping a faction of the cartel led by the Chapitos, the sons of Joaquin Guzman Loera — also known as El Chapo.

Prosecutors in New York allege Rocha Moya met with the Chapitos prior to his election and assured them that if elected, he would put officials friendly to their drug trafficking operations into power. Cartel members stole ballot boxes and kidnapped or intimidated opponents to drop out of the race to ensure his victory, according to the indictment.

In a video message released Friday evening, Rocha reiterated his rejection of the charges said that his request to step aside aims to “facilitate the actions of Mexican authorities” in the investigation.

Rocha’s announcement came hours after Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office reported it had found there was not enough evidence to provisionally detain him for extradition to the US.

The Office added that it will request evidence from the United States and review the case.

Rocha’s request for leave must still be approved by the state Congress.

“My conscience is clear, a lifetime of work backs my words,” he said in his message.

Rocha took office as governor of Sinaloa in 2021 after winning that year’s election as a candidate for Morena, the same party as Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

On Thursday, during her daily press conference, the president read a statement in which she said her government will not protect anyone who has committed a crime, but that it will be up to the Attorney General’s Office to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed against Rocha or not.

Sheinbaum also rejected possible interventionist actions by the United States, which, since Donald Trump began his second presidential term, has insisted that Mexico is not acting firmly enough against organized crime.

In the indictment, US prosecutors allege the current and former Mexican officials aided the cartel in importing fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs from Mexico into the US; shielded the cartel leaders from investigation and prosecution; and allowed drug-related violence. In exchange, the indictment alleges, the defendants in total received millions of dollars.

After El Chapo’s arrest, the cartel splintered into two groups — the one led by the Chapitos and the other by Ismael Zambada Garcia, known as El Mayo.

US authorities previously charged the Chapitos. Two were extradited to the US and pleaded guilty. The other two brothers remain at large in Mexico. Zambada was also charged and brought to the US in 2024 to face charges. He also pleaded guilty.

Zambada previously accused Rocha of being involved in an alleged meeting that led to his capture. Rocha at the time denied any involvement.

The-CNN-Wire

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