Strike kills two people deep inside Russia, as Moscow prepares for scaled-back Victory Day parade

By Lauren Kent, Anna Chernova, Daria Tarasova-Markina, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed in a long-range missile and drone strike on Russia’s Chuvashia region on Tuesday, marking a rare Ukrainian attack deep inside Russia, more than 600 miles from the border.

A further 34 people were injured in the attack, including one child, according to Russian state media RIA Novosti. The Chuvashia region declared a state of emergency following the missile and drone strike.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack was aimed at several targets, “including military-industrial complex facilities” in Chuvashia. He added in a statement on social media that Ukraine’s “long-range sanctions continue to provide an entirely just response to Russian strikes.”

In total, the Russian Ministry of Defense said it intercepted 289 drones launched by Ukraine overnight into Tuesday.

A missile alert also sounded overnight in Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk region, about 1,200 miles from the Ukrainian border, according to the region’s governor.

It comes as Moscow prepares to host its May 9 Victory Day parade to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany – an event that has been mired in security concerns and scaled back to no longer include displays of heavy weaponry.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously indicated that the threat and recent success of long-range Ukrainian strikes was one motivation for additional security measures. The Kremlin has also ramped up personal security around President Vladimir Putin, according to a report from a European intelligence agency obtained by CNN.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, at least five people were killed and 37 injured in a double-tap missile strike on a gas production facility in the Poltava region. Among those killed were two rescue workers who were responding to the initial strike, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Tuesday.

In total, Russia launched 11 ballistic missiles and 154 drones at Ukraine on Monday night and early Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Attacks targeted the regions of Poltava, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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