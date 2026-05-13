1,700 passengers held on cruise ship over potential acute stomach bug sickness

By Joseph Ataman, Pierre P Bairin, Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — As many as 1,700 passengers are being held on board a cruise ship in southwest France, after dozens of cases of possible gastroenteritis on board.

The ship, named Ambition, was scheduled to sail around France and Spain after picking up passengers from the UK cities of Belfast and Liverpool on May 8 and May 9.

Up to 50 passengers on board Ambition were affected by symptoms consistent with an acute stomach sickness, according to the local health agency in the French department of Gironde.

The passengers were immediately seen by a doctor and kept in isolation in their rooms, according to the statement.

A 92-year-old man died onboard on May 10, the ship’s operator Ambassador Cruise Line confirmed to CNN, although the guest did not report any symptoms of gastrointestinal illness.

“The cause of death has yet to be established pending the coroner’s full report. We are providing every support to the deceased’s friends and family and extend our most sincere condolences to them at this difficult time,” the ship operator said.

There is no reason to link the outbreak onboard Ambition with the outbreak of the hantavirus on board the cruise ship Hondius, the regional health authority said.

As a precautionary measure, the planned disembarkation of passengers at Bordeaux has been suspended, pending medical tests. Samples taken from passengers are being analyzed by the Infectious Diseases Department at the Bordeaux University Hospital (CHU).

Ambassador Cruise Line confirmed that a number of guests and crew onboard Ambition have displayed or are displaying symptoms consistent with gastrointestinal illness during a 14-night scheduled journey.

“We would like to reassure guests that we take any illnesses aboard our fleet extremely seriously,” the cruise line said.

“Enhanced sanitation and prevention protocols were immediately implemented across the ship in line with established public health procedures following the initial reports of illness.”

CNN’s Caitlin Danaher contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

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