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Eight dead, dozens trapped in Chinese coal mine after gas explosion

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Published 3:44 PM

By Hira Humayun, Bo Gu, CNN

(CNN) — At least eight people are dead and 38 others are trapped underground after a gas explosion in a coal mine in northeast China’s Shanxi province on Friday night, according to state media.

Xinhua News reported earlier that carbon monoxide levels “exceeded limits” in the mine.

Rescue efforts are continuing at the Liushenyu coal mine in Changzhi City, Xinhua reported. The explosion occured at 7:30 p.m. local time (7:30 a.m. ET) when 247 workers were underground.

At least 201 people were evacuated by 6:00 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to Xinhua.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, Xinhua said.

Shanxi province is home to several coal mines that have been sites of accidents in the past.

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