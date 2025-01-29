Dan Chis // Shutterstock

Valentine’s Day gift guide: Jewelry for every relationship

While flowers and chocolates are a good start, no Valentine’s Day gift is as unapologetically romantic as fine jewelry. For many couples, gifting something as long-lasting and thoughtful as jewelry is a way of showing their commitment and devotion. But is jewelry the right choice for every relationship? What designs should you choose for your first Valentine’s Day—or your fiftieth? VRAI, a fine jewelry brand featuring lab-grown diamonds, breaks down which styles are right for your Valentine’s Day celebration this year and for years to come.

Jewelry Gifts for A First Valentine’s Day

Whether it’s starting the tradition of cooking a romantic meal together or leaving town for a special getaway, many new couples want to mark their first Valentine’s Day together as memorable. For jewelry lovers, this is the opportunity to gift something small but meaningful. Designs with tiny or petite diamonds—such as tiny diamond studs, petite solitaire bracelets, or tiny diamond station necklaces—are emblematic of that first spark of love.

Fine Jewelry for A Serious Relationship

For couples who are no longer just dating but in a committed relationship with one another, fine jewelry designs that they can cherish for a lifetime are in order. Collection-building pieces like solitaire styles make ideal gifts at this phase in a partnership. Solitaire studs, necklaces, and pendants featuring their favorite diamond shape are often the most popular jewelry gifts because of their versatility and timeless beauty. For gold lovers, consider bezel solitaire necklaces and studs, or gold cuff bracelets for a more metal-forward design.

The Valentine’s Gift When You’re Ready to Commit

The ultimate gift to say “I love you” on Valentine’s Day is an engagement ring. A solitaire engagement ring is timelessly romantic, but becomes even more special when customized. Choosing the diamond shape—from the classic Round Brilliant to the whimsical Marquise—as well as metal color, pavé details, and unique designs like a hidden halo or east-west setting, are ways to make a ring truly personal. If commitment is in the cards but a wedding is not, choose an 18k solid gold or platinum band to express your love.

Milestone Valentine’s Day Gifts

For couples who have exchanged fine jewelry or even proposed on Valentine’s Days in the past, future milestone celebrations call for bigger, bolder pieces. Dramatic drop earrings featuring multiple lab-grown diamonds are heirlooms in the making that they’re sure to love. Tennis jewelry designs, like tennis bracelets and necklaces, are some of the most sought-after fine jewelry gifts. From half-tennis bracelets to black-tie-ready tennis necklaces with graduated stones, these looks are sure to dazzle on Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Anniversary Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Does this Valentine’s Day correspond with your tenth anniversary? Are you preparing to celebrate fifty years of happiness and love? Mark these special moments with special anniversary gifts on Valentine’s Day. Eternity bands are stunning, diamond-forward designs made for commemorating your eternal bond, and depending on your wedding ring stack, they might be the perfect wedding band upgrade. Renewing your vows this year? Consider a Toi et Moi engagement ring or three-stone engagement ring as the perfect symbol for what you’ve been through together and what lies ahead.

Valentine’s Jewelry for Loved Ones

Valentine’s Day isn’t only meant to be celebrated with your significant other. For many, it’s also an opportunity to gift something to their children, close family members, or best friends. For these special connections, playfully elegant fine jewelry is best. Consider petite studs, cluster studs, or hoops for the earring lovers in your life. A meaningful medallion made from yellow gold is also an ideal gift for a close friend or loved one to wear on a daily basis.

Galentine’s Day Jewelry Gifts

For many close-knit groups of friends, Galentine’s Day, typically celebrated on February 13th, is for some people an even bigger excuse than Valentine’s Day to show love. And when exchanging homemade friendship bracelets just won’t do, consider gifting petite solitaire bracelets instead. Other light, feminine designs, like stacking rings, ear cuffs, or floral necklaces and studs, might make the perfect gift to the close friends you choose to celebrate.

This story was produced by VRAI and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.