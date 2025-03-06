Congresswoman Escobar Honors Han Sisters on House Floor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar spoke on the House floor honoring the Han sisters. Jennifer and Stephanie Han are accomplished boxers from El Paso. Stephanie claimed a WBA Lightweight Title in front of a hometown crowd recently.

Read the transcript of Escobar's remarks on the House floor here:

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to recognize Jennifer and Stephanie Han, two remarkably accomplished sisters from El Paso, whose dedication and success in women’s boxing has inspired all of us.

Jennifer Han, former IBF World Featherweight Champion and soon to be member of the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame, has paved the way for women in the sport, making her one of the most accomplished female boxers in the country and the world. She now lives a quiet life as a mother and trainer at a local gym where she teaches youth programs.

Her sister, Stephanie Han, has built her own legacy in boxing with an undefeated record. She earned this year’s WBA lightweight title by way of knockout in the first round in under two minutes. She is ranked as number two in the world, and beyond her success in the sport, she is a dedicated mother, wife, and officer with the El Paso Police Department where she dedicates herself to public service.

We are so proud of both of them.

Mr. Speaker, I yield back.”