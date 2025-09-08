House committee receives ‘birthday book’ in first batch of documents from Epstein estate

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — The House Oversight Committee has received its first documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including a reported collection of letters gifted to the estate of late convicted sex offender for his 50th birthday that included a note bearing President Donald Trump’s name.

Democrats on the committee posted on X an image of the page from the so-called birthday book with Trump’s name. The president has repeatedly denied writing the letter and sued The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on it, for defamation.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X following the release that “it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

In a separate post, White House deputy chief of staff for communications Taylor Budowich also denied that Trump had signed Epstein’s book and shared several images with the president’s signature.

The signature on the document closely resembles images circulating online of Trump’s signature on other documents, in particular when Trump signs only his first name.

The panel has been investigating the Epstein case and had subpoenaed the estate for documents as part of its on-going probe. The investigation comes amid a push – including from within the president’s own party – for more transparency around the case and the release of more information.

Republicans and Democrats on the congressional panel said they plan to make additional documents public after taking time to review what was turned over by the estate. It was not immediately clear when more documents would be publicly released.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the panel’s top Democrat, said the committee had secured the “note from President Trump that he has said does not exist,” adding: “It’s time for the President to tell us the truth about what he knew and release all the Epstein files.”

A House Oversight Committee aide said that in addition to the “birthday book,” the estate turned over “the last will and testament of Epstein immediately preceding August 8, 2019; the September 24, 2007 non-prosecution agreement between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida and Epstein; entries from Epstein’s address/contact books from January 1, 1990 through August 10, 2019; and information about Epstein’s known bank accounts.”

Attorney Daniel H. Weiner, a representative for the estate, confirmed to CNN that an initial document production had been transmitted to the panel and said “the Co-Executors will continue to produce on a rolling basis documents responsive to the Committee’s subpoena.”

Lawyers representing the estate noted in a letter obtained by CNN accompanying the document production that there are certain redactions in the book, which was reportedly compiled by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, that comprises three volumes.

“Please note that, in an abundance of caution, we have redacted names and faces of women and minors who appear in the book (other than Ms. Maxwell, public figures, and family or class photos) to ensure that no potential victims are publicly identifiable,” Weiner and attorney Daniel Ruzumna wrote.

“We have also redacted photographs revealing any nudity from the book,” they added.

House Oversight Committee members and their staff will have the opportunity to review the unredacted versions of the book and other documents, as CNN previously reported.

In response to the committee’s request for “a potential list of clients involved in sex, sex acts, or sex trafficking facilitated by Mr. Jeffrey Epstein,” in the subpoena, lawyers for Epstein’s estate said they “are not aware of the existence” of such a list.

As CNN previously reported, a bipartisan group of staffers on the committee is expected to travel to New York City later this week to meet with lawyers representing the estate and view unredacted documents related to the investigation.

The committee previously released tens of thousands of pages of documents of Epstein files turned over to the panel by the Justice Department. Democrats on the panel criticized that document production, however, saying that it contained little new information.

This story has been updated with additional information.

