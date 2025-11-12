House passes resolution to end government shutdown; Trump to sign Wednesday night

Update (6:18 PM): The House of Representatives passed a resolution ending the government shutdown.

President Trump is expected to sign the measure later tonight.

Updated 8:05 PM EST, Wed November 12, 2025

House voting now to pass bill to reopen the government

From CNN's Sarah Ferris and Ellis Kim

The House is now voting to pass the bill to reopen the federal government.

Once it passes, as expected, the bill will next go to President Donald Trump to sign into law, ending the longest government shutdown in US history.

Trump expected to sign bill to reopen government on camera tonight, White House says

From CNN's Alejandra Jaramillo

The White House said Wednesday night that President Donald Trump will sign the government funding bill on camera from the Oval Office at 9:45 pm ET.

Trump had initially planned a private dinner at 7:30 pm with coverage by some White House press, but that has now been closed to media. Instead, cameras will be allowed into the Oval Office for an on-camera signing of the funding bill that will reopen the federal government, according to the White House.

The signing has also been formally added to the president’s daily schedule. That assumes, of course, it passes the House as expected.

The change in schedule comes after a White House press briefing earlier in the day, during which press secretary Karoline Leavitt hinted that reporters might see the president later in the evening when he signs the bill.

The signing of the bill would mark the official end the longest government shutdown in US history.