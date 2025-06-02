List of ‘sanctuary jurisdictions’ removed from DHS website after law enforcement outcry, questions about accuracy

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Homeland Security removed a list of hundreds of so-called sanctuary jurisdictions that it published on its website Thursday following questions about its accuracy and pointed criticism from a major group representing law enforcement.

DHS had described it as “comprehensive list of sanctuary jurisdictions including cities, counties, and states that are deliberately obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws and endangering American citizens,” according to an archived version of the since-deleted webpage.

The agency added that each jurisdiction “will receive formal notification of its non-compliance and all potential violations of federal criminal statutes.”

President Donald Trump has vowed to punish jurisdictions that do not cooperate with federal authorities’ immigration enforcement as part of his administration’s efforts to increase deportations.

There’s no specific or legal definition of what constitutes a “sanctuary jurisdiction.” The term is often used to refer to law enforcement agencies, states or communities that don’t cooperate with immigration enforcement.

Asked by CNN why the list was removed, a senior DHS official said in a statement Monday that the list “is being constantly reviewed and can be changed at any time and will be updated regularly.” The statement did not respond to specific questions about how the list was created or who identified jurisdictions that would be included.

“Designation of a sanctuary jurisdiction is based on the evaluation of numerous factors, including self-identification as a Sanctuary Jurisdiction, noncompliance with Federal law enforcement in enforcing immigration laws, restrictions on information sharing, and legal protections for illegal aliens,” the statement said.

But several jurisdictions on the DHS list said it does not accurately describe their policies.

The city of Las Vegas said in a statement on X that it has never been a sanctuary city and is “not sure why DHS has classified Las Vegas in the manner it has.” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said while his city is “welcoming,” it is not a sanctuary city. Several city officials in San Diego County said they were confused about being on the list — including one mayor who told local media that officers are allowed to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement in certain cases.

The president of the National Sheriffs’ Association, which represents more than 3,000 sheriffs nationwide, also criticized the list in a statement Saturday. The group’s president, Kieran Donahue, demanded an apology and that the list be removed, said the list was published “in a manner that lacks transparency and accountability,” and accused DHS of doing “a terrible disservice to President Trump and the Sheriffs of this country.”

Donahue said that in a meeting between his association and members of DHS, “no political appointee for the administration could explain who compiled, proofed, and verified the list before publication.”

“This decision by DHS could create a vacuum of trust that may take years to overcome,” said Donahue, the sheriff of Canyon County, Idaho.

Trump signed an executive order in April directing the DHS secretary and the attorney general to publish a list of sanctuary jurisdictions considered to be obstructing federal immigration laws. The order directs federal agencies to identify funding that could be withheld from such jurisdictions.

Donahue, the sheriffs’ association president whose statement criticized the now-removed list, was in the Oval Office when Trump signed that executive order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.