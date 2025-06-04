Trump DOJ sues Texas over law giving undocumented immigrants in-state tuition rates

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that the state of Texas is discriminating against out-of-state college students by allowing undocumented immigrants residing in Texas access to in-state tuition rates.

DOJ alleges that the Texas law on the books for two decades that allows those immigrants who reside in the state lower tuition is unconstitutional and is asking federal district Judge Reed O’Connor, a Donald Trump appointee, to block it.

“Under federal law, schools cannot provide benefits to illegal aliens that they do not provide to U.S. citizens,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement Wednesday. “The Justice Department will relentlessly fight to vindicate federal law and ensure that U.S. citizens are not treated like second-class citizens anywhere in the country.”

Lawmakers in Texas have been pushing to change the state law, according to reports. Last month, the state Senate advanced a bill that would eliminate undocumented students’ eligibility for in-state tuition and require those previously deemed eligible to pay the difference between in- and out-of-state tuition, according to the Texas Tribune.

CNN has reached out to the Texas attorney general’s office for comment.

