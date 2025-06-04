Trump signs memo calling on attorney general to review presidential actions signed by Biden

By Samantha Waldenberg, Alayna Treene and Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Wednesday that calls on Attorney General Pamela Bondi and the White House counsel to review presidential actions signed by former President Joe Biden.

Part of the memorandum, released by the White House, calls on the attorney general and White House counsel to review “the policy documents for which the autopen was used, including clemency grants, Executive Orders, Presidential memoranda, or other Presidential policy decisions.”

The president has been personally fixated on Biden’s use of the autopen for several weeks, privately telling his top officials that he believed it needed to be investigated, two sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.

Trump’s proclamation goes beyond directing his officials to look into the use of an autopen to approve documents during Biden’s administration.

It also orders White House lawyers, the Justice Department and other agencies to probe whether “certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden’s mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President,” setting up a potentially widespread investigation into allegations Biden’s team waged a cover up of his health.

The proclamation mandates the investigation include “any activity, coordinated or otherwise, to purposefully shield the public from information regarding Biden’s mental and physical health” and “any agreements between Biden’s aides to cooperatively and falsely deem recorded videos of the President’s cognitive inability as fake.”

Biden’s advisers have denied any coordinated effort to conceal from the public his deteriorating condition during the final years of his presidency.

