Lawsuit filed to stop Trump’s blue repainting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — A nonprofit dedicated to “promoting informed stewardship” of historic landscapes asked a federal judge on Monday to halt the Trump administration’s painting of the Lincoln Memorial’s Reflecting Pool, which has long featured a gray basin, blue.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, DC, by The Cultural Landscape Foundation argues the project violates federal laws requiring the Interior Department to complete a consultation process that includes notifying the public of the plans and getting input from other federal agencies before beginning the work.

The group also says the project runs afoul of a federal law requiring the department to issue an assessment of how the paint job would impact the environment.

The lawsuit is the latest challenge to Trump’s effort to remake a slew of cultural and historic institutions and sites in the nation’s capital. Other groups have asked federal courts to stop the president from moving ahead with work on a massive new ballroom at the White House, construction of an arch similar to Paris’ Arc de Triomphe and the painting of a federal office building adjacent to the White House.

“Defendants’ failure to follow the law before inserting a permanent blemish on the National Mall is causing serious and irreparable harm to the Plaintiffs and the public generally,” lawyers for the Cultural Landscape Foundation wrote in court papers. “Without immediate judicial intervention, defendants will deface an iconic American landmark, in open violation of Congressionally mandated procedures.”

The foundation’s president and CEO, Charles A. Birnbaum, who is also a plaintiff in the case, said in a statement that the Reflecting Pool’s design “is fundamental to the solemn and hallowed visual and spatial connection between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.”

“A blue-tinted basin is more appropriate to a resort or theme park,” he said.

The case was assigned to Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee who has previously presided over challenges to the president’s efforts to remake the federal workforce.

Nichols has asked both sides to tell him by Tuesday evening whether he should hold a hearing over the foundation’s request for an emergency court order halting work on the Reflecting Pool.

The paint project has been a priority for the president, who last week drove across the drained Reflecting Pool to survey the landmark, which he praised for its new “American flag blue” coating.

“It’s much more beautiful than it was new because it never had the color people wanted, but now it’s going to have the great color. So it’s going to be good,” Trump said last week.

Asked about the new lawsuit, an Interior Department spokesperson said in a statement that the new blue color “will enhance the visitor experience by making the pool reflect the grand Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.”

Interior also touted other changes being made at the site to help with the maintenance of the pool’s water quality.

“The Department is proud of the work being carried out by our Park Service to ensure this magical spot can be enjoyed for not only our 250th, but for many generations to come,” the spokesperson said, referring to the upcoming anniversary of the US’ founding.

The-CNN-Wire

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