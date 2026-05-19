Meet Ed Gallrein, the man in the middle of the Donald Trump-Thomas Massie fight

By Jeff Zeleny, CNN

Hebron, Kentucky (CNN) — The race against Rep. Thomas Massie has overshadowed the campaign for Ed Gallrein, the farmer and former Navy SEAL recruited to run against him.

Yet Massie and Gallrein are the actual choices facing Republican voters Tuesday in a Kentucky primary, despite President Donald Trump looming large over a race that has become the latest stop on his revenge tour.

When the ballots are counted Tuesday night in what could become the most expensive US House primary in history, the outcome between Massie and Gallrein may provide a window into whether a deluge of attack ads and a presidential megaphone can outweigh a lifetime of relationships Massie has built across his corner of northern Kentucky.

No Republican has incensed the president more than Massie, who led the charge to release the Epstein files, voted against Trump’s landmark One Big Beautiful Bill Act and has fiercely opposed the Iran war.

Gallrein has pledged full loyalty to the Trump agenda, saying on Monday: “There has never been a more important time to stand behind our president.”

Massie, a rare contrarian in a compliant era for Republicans, acknowledges that he’s in a fight for his political life, but told supporters at an election eve rally the attacks would backfire, declaring: “They’re tried to turn me into a villain. The more they try to punish me, the more powerful I get.”

The list of Republicans falling to Trump’s wrath is growing, with Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana on Saturday the latest to join the ranks of those who stood up to Trump and ultimately lost power. Whether Massie will join that group will be decided by the GOP voters of Kentucky’s 4th District.

“It’s Trump versus Massie,” said Jonathan Ruggles, vice chairman of the Lewis County Republican Party. “The ones that will not vote for Massie are voting for Trump indirectly. They’re not voting for Gallrein outright.”

Who is Ed Gallrein?

For months, Gallrein has played something of a bit part in a race that could ultimately send him to Congress.

He’s not just endorsed by Trump but was handpicked by the White House to join the race to knock out Massie. Trump has described Gallrein as “strong as hell,” a character straight out of central casting.

“He’s a true American hero,” Trump said during a visit to Kentucky earlier this spring where he stood alongside Gallrein. “He’s a great patriot and he’s doing it because he saw what this guy was doing to our country.”

Yet Trump devoted far more of his time tearing into Massie, telling the crowd: “He’s got to be voted out of office as soon as possible.”

Gallrein, 68, has never served in public office. He fell short in a Republican primary for a Kentucky state senate seat in 2024. He’s not a natural speaker or fiery orator.

But when Trump’s allies were looking for a candidate to challenge Massie, Gallrein stood out because of his long service in the military and his standing in the community as a fifth-generation farmer in Shelby County, east of Louisville.

“If we do not take advantage of this narrow window of advantage we have,” Gallrein said, “history will punish us.”

Gallrein declined to debate Massie in several forums, including a marquee event on statewide Kentucky Educational Television. At some local Republican events, Massie sat by an empty chair, always noting his opponent’s absence.

When voters asked Gallrein about his unwillingness to debate Massie, he pushed back.

“I’m debating him every day,” Gallrein told voters in the closing days of the race. “I’m talking right to the American people, just like the president does, with no middleman.”

As he made campaign stops across northern Kentucky, Gallrein sought to draw a sharp distinction between how he and Massie are viewed by the White House. He argued that his cordial relationship with Trump would benefit the district but dismissed suggestions that he would walk in lockstep with Trump on all issues.

“He’ll take my call. I’ll be able to have a conversation with him,” Gallrein said. “Rest assured, I’ll have a relationship so he will let me speak my mind. I don’t lack for independence.”

On the eve of the election, Gallrein appeared with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at an event sponsored by America First Works, a conservative political action committee. Gallrein did not mention Massie by name, leaving Hegseth ample opportunity to deliver blistering criticism of the congressman’s record and posture in Washington.

“Ed Gallrein’s record speaks for itself. Thomas Massie’s record speaks for itself, too,” Hegseth told a room of more than 100 supporters. “Too much grandstanding. Too few great votes. Years of acting like being difficult is the same thing as being courageous. It’s not.”

It was a rare political event featuring the leader of the Pentagon, notably occurring during a time of war. As Hegseth extolled Gallrein’s record in the Navy, he blasted Massie for his questions about the Iran war and more.

“President Trump does not need more people in Washington trying to make a point, especially from his own party,” Hegseth said, “He needs people trying to help him win, to vote for him when it matters.”

When asked about Hegseth’s visit, Massie told CNN: “It’s a good sign. They wouldn’t have sent the Secretary of War to Kentucky if they were winning.”

The president issued one final condemnation of Massie during a telephone rally Monday night with Kentucky Republicans, calling him “the worst Republican congressman in the history of the country. I think he’s just horrible. He’s been a horrible, horrible person.”

‘The swamp is after me’

Massie has long fought the establishment of both parties since first winning his seat 14 years ago in the Tea Party era as a deficit hawk. His relationship with Trump has often wavered, but he still went on to easily win six more races, most after MAGA became a driving force in Republican politics.

This race has taken on a life of its own, with more than $30 million spent on television advertising alone – more than half of which has been aimed at defeating Massie.

“The swamp is after me,” Massie told reporters in the closing days of the race. “They want 100% compliance.”

The feud between Trump and Massie has dominated every aspect of the campaign, leading to difficult conversations among many Republican voters who respect their president and their congressman, and are torn over their choice on Tuesday.

“You have these people that have been diehard Massie fans, maybe they went to school with him or maybe they worked on the farm at his place,” said Joe Bentley, a schoolteacher and farmer who once served with Massie on the Lewis County board. “And then you have these die-hard Trump supporters and now they feel like they have to choose between the two.”

Massie spent the closing day of the primary campaign visiting small towns across his district, which largely follows a path along the Ohio River, stretching from the eastern suburbs of Louisville to the northern Kentucky suburbs of Cincinnati and to the outskirts of Appalachia.

When he arrived in Vanceburg for his final stop, the sun was shining bright as he stood beneath a shaded gazebo in Veterans Memorial Park, just down the road from where he went to school before going away to MIT and to Congress.

“I learned a lot of good lessons here,” Massie said. “People don’t bully me; it’s not what we do.”

The-CNN-Wire

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