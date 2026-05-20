Vanessa Trump reveals she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

By Aleena Fayaz, CNN

(CNN) — Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., and mother of five announced Wednesday she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” Trump posted on Instagram Wednesday.

She said she underwent a medical procedure earlier this week and asked for privacy as she focuses on her health and recovery.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express,” Trump said.

Vanessa Trump and the eldest son of President Donald Trump divorced in 2018 after twelve years of marriage. The two have five children together, including Kai Trump, 19, who boasts a large following on social media and is often seen with her grandfather at the White House.

Vanessa Trump has been dating Tiger Woods since the professional golfer confirmed their relationship last March.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, commented on Vanessa Trump’s social media post: “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

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