Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding will be on a small island in the Bahamas — without his father present, sources say

By Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will wed Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson on a small island in the Bahamas this weekend, two people familiar with the plans told CNN.

One person who is not expected to attend the intimate affair? President Donald Trump himself, the sources said.

The guest list is being kept small — by design, they said. Only immediate family and the couple’s closest friends will attend the nuptials, with the list totaling less than 50 people.

The president, though, was notably vague about his plans when asked about the wedding in the Oval Office Thursday afternoon.

“He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it,” Trump told reporters.

“This is not good timing for me,” he added. “Everything called Iran and other things.”

One of the sources told CNN that Trump was long expected not to attend, in part due to the couple’s desire to have an incredibly private ceremony. Trump’s public schedule does not indicate he’ll be attending. CNN has reached out to the White House and a representative of Trump Jr. for comment.

“That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed,” the president said, referring to possibly negative press coverage.

Trump Jr. and Anderson had hoped to keep the details of the wedding from leaking to the media so that the event would remain exclusive and secluded, the sources said. That would help allay any security concerns — and allow guests to avoid the inconvenience that comes from a heavily fortified event attended by the president.

Trump Jr.’s siblings are expected to be present, the sources said.

The wedding will mark Trump Jr.’s second marriage. He was previously married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years before their divorce in 2018. Vanessa Trump announced on Wednesday that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Trump Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, now-US ambassador to Greece and the ex-wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, from 2020 to 2024.

The-CNN-Wire

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