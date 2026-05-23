Two people shot in encounter with Secret Service near the White House



CNN

By Evan Perez, Alejandra Jaramillo, Julia Benbrook, CNN

(CNN) — Two people are in critical condition after being shot in an encounter with Secret Service near the White House on Saturday, according to a law enforcement official.

One of those shot is believed to be a bystander; the other is the suspect, the official said. Investigators recovered a pistol they believe belongs to the suspect, the official said.

The Secret Service’s uniformed division responded to a report of a person firing a weapon near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street Northwest, the official said.

CNN reporters heard what appeared to be dozens of gunshots near the White House, triggering a lockdown and a rapid response from the Secret Service.

The Secret Service said the agency was investigating reports of shots fired at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, which is just outside the White House complex.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear.

Members of the press corps on the North Lawn were rushed into the White House briefing room. Inside the White House, reporters were told to shelter in place as Secret Service agents shouted “get down” and warned of “shots fired.”

Secret Service agents carrying rifles could be seen moving through the North Lawn area following the incident and blocking the White House press briefing room. The lockdown was lifted just after 6:45 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump is at the White House residence. CNN has reached out to the White House, DC Metropolitan Police, and the DC Fire and EMS Department for comment.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that the agency “is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds – we will update the public as we’re able.”

Selina Wang, ABC News’ chief White House correspondent, posted a video on X showing the moment the apparent shots rang out and she ducked for cover.

“I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now,” she posted.

The incident comes less than a month after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where reporters and Trump administration officials ducked for cover as shots rang out.

The suspect in that shooting, Cole Tomas Allen, sprinted through a security checkpoint with a shotgun in hand, exchanging fire with Secret Service agents who chased behind him, according to security footage. He has pleaded not guilty to attempting to assassinate Trump and to other charges.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.