Photos offer glimpses of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s luxurious, tropical wedding weekend

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — Bettina Anderson officially became part of the country’s first family this weekend – her new name an American political brand.

“I feel honored to join your family and to fight by your side, Don, through whatever life brings us. And to become your wife is the greatest honor, and I will stand by your side through anything,” Anderson, now Trump, said in remarks at her bridal shower, according to a video posted by friend and designer Stacey Bendet.

But the bride, a prolific poster on social media, has not yet shared images of the ceremony, the reception, her dress, or even the food — the details from her and Donald Trump Jr.’s luxurious island celebration kept remarkably under wraps even days later.

The best clues have come from her and her new family’s Instagram stories, and even those are subtle. In one shared by the bride (now using the name @bettinatrump), she and her new husband show off their wedding bands, with the caption, “Forever yours” and “Forever mine.” Another captures a white silk embroidered “Mrs. Trump” in script, along with a cocktail napkin quoting Jane Austen: “My heart is and always will be yours.”

The wedding celebration took place at the luxe Little Pipe Cay, a hyper-exclusive 38-acre private island for the mega-wealthy that is part of the archipelago of the Bahamas. Little Pipe Cay boasts beaches, five “luxurious cottage estates” with 11 bedrooms, butler service, spa, and even a private chapel. Catering to elite clientele, the cay is accessible by “a short 30-minute seaplane or helicopter ride” from Nassau or a private flight to nearby Staniel Cay, its website says. Some of the guests stayed on another island nearby, given the private Little Pipe Cay estate only hosts 22 people, a person familiar with the details of the wedding weekend told CNN.

The management company, LUX Hospitality, does not publicly list nightly rates for accommodations, though luxury real estate broker Amanda Lynn Estates put it at “$75,000 to $95,000 per night, varying with the seasons.” The couple selected the location after previously visiting the small island in the Exuma Islands, the person familiar with the details of the weekend said.

“The island is an absolute gem and a rarity in the international luxury real estate market. It offers an unparalleled level of privacy and a wide range of unique recreational activities,” Colin Lightbourn, a partner at Engel & Völkers Bahamas, said in a 2023 interview about the property with Luxe Infinity.

It has been featured in films including the James Bond and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises, Lightbourn said. Selection of the venue underscores the massive wealth amassed by the Trump family, and it appears the bride and groom were not concerned with the optics of celebrating their marriage on the exclusive island.

The guest list of fewer than 50 people was pared down considerably from the hundreds who attended Anderson’s Mar-a-Lago bridal shower, and extra security precautions were put in place after the event’s location was leaked, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The groom’s siblings, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, along with half-sister Tiffany Trump, were in attendance, along with their spouses. Trump Jr.’s five children from his first marriage to Vanessa Trump, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe, ranging from 11 to 19 years old, were also in attendance. The bride recently followed a series of parenting-themed accounts on Instagram, including, “The Gentle Parenting Hub,” “Dr. Deborah Purposed Parenting,” and “@maryeffingpoppins_stepmum.”

There were multiple days of festivities, along with time for watersports on the crystal blue Atlantic Ocean. Ivanka Trump and her niece Kai Trump hit the stand-up paddleboards while Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump appeared to go boating, according to images shared on Instagram.

Lara Trump shared some clues about one event of the multiple days of island celebration. The venue was decorated in a dark pink, orange, and muted yellow color scheme with tropical florals and fuchsia bougainvillea, rattan chairs, and string lights mixed with seagrass shades and colorful paper lanterns on the sand. Lara Trump wore an orange-red Andreeva knit dress with feather accents, while husband Eric Trump sported a more casual ensemble: white jeans, a light blue linen shirt, and white sneakers.

Ivanka Trump shared a photo inside her private accommodations, a custom needlepointed “Little Pipe Cay” pillow placed atop a daybed and a marble bust on a mahogany table. Trump wore a similar shade of red-orange in a plissé Cult Gaia dress paired with gold flats, while her husband Jared Kushner also went more casual: khakis, a navy dress shirt, and slip-on sneakers. Trump also posted a sun-drenched image from inside her room – a straw hat perched on a chair and fresh florals on a desk.

President Donald Trump remained at the White House over the weekend, working the phones with Gulf leaders on Saturday over the possibility of a peace deal with Iran.

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!” the president said in a Friday post to social media.

First lady Melania Trump, who was at the president’s club in Bedminster, New Jersey, also did not attend.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Alayna Treene contributed to this report.