Employee at Thomas Built Buses in NC tests positive for coronavirus

HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP ) — A Thomas Built Buses employee has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Andrea Corso who represents the parent company of Thomas Built Buses in High Point.

She told FOX8 on Saturday they received confirmation of the positive test. She said the employee, who works in an isolated part of the C2 facility, is at home for the next two weeks in isolation.

The company has contacted each person that the individual would likely have come in contact with. They have asked those employees to stay home.

Corso said they are doing a hard clean of the entire facility. They are working to find out what that process will look like.

