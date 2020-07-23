It’s the class of the new normal at New Orleans universities & colleges

Regional News

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — From Tulane to Xavier to UNO to Loyola, they’re getting ready for the college crowd to return.

As you’d figure, returning to any school during the pandemic will look different.

Adjustments.

WGNO’s Bill Wood goes back to school to see what campus will look like in the Fall of 2020.

Tramaine Eugene-Robinson is a senior at UNO.

She’s also a full-time mom.

Four kids.

And she has a full-time job in addition to being a full-time student.

Tramaine is ready to become a member of this new class of the new normal.

It won’t stop her from her dream.

She’s a health care management major.

Her goal is to one day open a restaurant for the homeless.

