Intruder Alert: Bullsnake ‘breaks into first level of security’ at Arapahoe County Jail

Centennial, CO (KCNC) — A snake caused a bit of a commotion at the Arapahoe County Jail. On Monday the sheriff’s office posted photos online that showed the nearly 5 foot long bullsnake inside the detention facility.

The sheriff’s office described the snake as an “intruder” and joked that it had broken “through the first level of security.”

The photo shows an employee at the jail — Sean McAdams, an inmate services technician — using a broom to lift the snake up and safely move it out of the facility. McAdams then relocated the snake to a grassy area outside.

Bullsnakes are common across Colorado and can grow to 6 feet long. They are sometimes called gopher snakes and have similar markings to a rattlesnake but none of the venom. They are one of 29 different species of snake that call Colorado home.

