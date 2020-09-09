Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires at same business

Regional News

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV/KSMO) — At Kwik Auto Finance off Blue Ridge Boulevard, crews are repairing damage from the first fire that prosecutors say was intentionally set on July 4. Police believe the same man came back to start another fire on September 4.

“We’ve been here for 30 years and it’s an eerie feeling thinking somebody is out there trying to harm your business,” Kwik Auto Finance Sales Manager Eric Burnett said.

Video from security cameras show how the second fire started. The suspect sat on a bench outside the business. He lit a cigarette then started a small fire next to where he sat. As the fire smoldered, he ate fast food right next to it.

“In the video, he is just playing with the fire. Lit it then played with it,” Burnett said.

Burnett says when they found remnants of the second fire, they checked their surveillance system.

“You’ve got to be kidding me. Not again. Then just grateful,” Burnett said.

Grateful because the second fire burned out on its own. The first fire on July 4 did not. After consuming the bench where it started, the fire spread. It ignited the front entry and walls of the business.

“It blew out the windows,” Burnett said.

The fire grew filling the building with heavy black smoke causing extensive smoke damage. Firefighters put out the flames.

“It was well over $100,000 in damage for no reason. We didn’t know the guy. He didn’t know us. He is not a customer. He was just out to set a fire,” Burnett said.

Prosecutors say Michael L. Hodges was also caught on camera starting the July fire.

“We ended up getting a trailer and continued to sell cars and have a fire sale which we are continuing to do,” Burnett said.

They remain open as crews finish work to get the business back to normal.

“It was a huge impact on our business,” Burnett said.

Hodges is charged with two counts of knowingly burning or exploding for the fires at Kwik Auto Finance. His bond was set at $3,000.

According to court records, Hodges was previously arrested in June in Grandview for arson in the third degree.

