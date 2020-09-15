Mayor outlines plan to rebuild following unrest after shooting of Jacob Blake

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake three weeks ago left businesses in Kenosha burned out, and Monday the city laid out a plan to heal and rebuild. The plan includes conversations and requests for money.

“We’re going to try to take care of people who need help,” said Mayor John Antaramian.

That will require two approaches, he said. First, the Antamarian is planning a series of what he calls listening sessions to help the city heal after the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the days of unrest that followed. The mayor is seeking public conversations on racism, inequality and police brutality.

“I think I’ll know I’m having an impact when I walk the streets and I talk to people and people say, ‘We’re doing fine. We’re getting there. We’re moving forward, and people have opportunity.’”

The mayor was joined by other community leaders including the Pastor Roy Peeples.

“We’re here to unify and heal the inequalities that’s in our community, injustice we have seen and lack of opportunity that is in Kenosha,” Peeples said.

Second, the city is making plans to rebuild property damaged and destroyed during the unrest. Antaramian told reporters it is more widespread than some might think.

“People make the mistake of saying, ‘Well, it was the uptown. It was 22nd avenue. Other than that it wasn’t a problem.’ Wrong! It is a number of neighborhoods impacted, and we have to deal with that.”

Two weeks ago, Antaramian said he’d seek $30 million from the state of Wisconsin for the rebuild. Monday he estimated the rebuild will take $50 million. President Donald Trump, who visited Kenosha Sept. 1, has pledged $4 million in federal funds to help Kenosha’s small businesses.

Also, the mayor said in Kenosha’s 2021 budget there is money for police body cameras. The officer who shot Jacob Blake and the other officers on the scene did not have body cameras.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.