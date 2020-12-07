University makes lecture materials from anti-Black racism course publicly available

Regional News

PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) — In late August, the University of Pittsburgh made local headlines with the creation of its Anti-Black Racism: History, Ideology, and Resistance course.

This semester, the one-credit online course was mandatory for full-time first-year students, but other eligible students could enroll in the course if interested.

Now, anyone can go to Pitt’s website and access the materials used in the Anti-Black Racism course.

This includes recorded lectures as well as recommended readings on different intersectional aspects of Black history, culture and anti-Black racism.

“Many people asked us about this course, even as we were discussing it during the summer,” said Ann E. Cudd, provost and senior vice chancellor at Pitt. “I’m proud of and thankful for the faculty who put this course together. It’s been a tremendous success so far, and I look forward to hearing from the students who have now completed the course.”

The University of Pittsburgh made this announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The course was originally created this past summer following global Black Lives Matter protests and intense public scrutiny on police killings.

