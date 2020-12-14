OSP: Driver admitted to drinking, using cocaine before four-vehicle crash

Regional News

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — Oregon State Police investigated a four-vehicle crash that injured three people in Tillamook County on Sunday.

At about 11:41 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 101 near milepost 40.

OSP said an investigation revealed that a southbound silver 2010 Infinity G37X turned left into the northbound lane and struck the rock embankment on the shoulder. A southbound tan Ford motorhome then struck the passenger side of the Infinity, which then spun several times and came to an uncontrolled rest in the northbound lane.

The motorhome then struck a southbound silver 2019 GMC Sierra, which spun around and came to an uncontrolled rest in the northbound lane. OSP said the motorhome swerved right to avoid going over a cliff and struck the front of a southbound silver 2009 Nissan Xterra, which spun around and was struck again by the motorhome on the driver side, pushing it up against the rock embankment on the northbound shoulder.

OSP said both the Nissan and motorhome came to an uncontrolled rest.

The driver of the Infinity was taken by air ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The passenger of the Infinity was taken to Tillamook Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The passenger of the motorhome was taken to a hospital in Clatsop County with unknown injuries.

OSP did not report any other injuries.

Highway 101 was closed for more than four hours during the crash investigation.

According to OSP, witnesses stated that the Infinity had been swerving out of its lane for miles prior to the crash and almost caused other collisions.

OSP said multiple empty alcohol containers were found in the Infinity and the driver, who has not been identified, admitted to drinking and using cocaine that day. A blood sample was taken from the driver, but the results have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

