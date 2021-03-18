Elementary students take advantage of outdoor learning spaces

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Isaac Dickson students have a special place to get their mindful bodies in tune before they begin their morning lessons. They listen to and notice the sights and sounds around them.

The elementary school’s new outdoor learning space is designed to allow students to follow COVID-19 19 guidelines while still enjoying the world around them.

“The kids don’t ever get to leave the classroom. So, the fact that we can actually bring them outside to do some of those lessons is so beneficial for them, because, otherwise, they’re looking at the same four walls all day long,” teacher Kelly Kanelos said.

“I like the weather, and I just like having stuff outside,” Isaac Dickson student Emma said.

“It’s just quiet and peaceful,” classmate Walton said.

“And I also love my friends, because they’re very nice,” student Navee said.

The staff and students at Isaac Dickson Elementary wanted to give a shout out to the members of the PTO for creating all of the of outdoor learning spaces across the campus.

