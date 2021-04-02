Man rebuilds home four times after flooding

Regional News

WILSON COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — Many people are still dealing with the issues from flooding this past weekend. But in Wilson County, some homes are still experiencing high waters.

Directly behind the Love’s gas station on 840 in Lebanon there is still flooding from this weekend’s rain.

Since 2009 this has been a theme for this area after county approved warehouses were built on elevated ground, essentially creating a 12-foot dam.

That means the water that comes from across the street, hits a wall and backs up to houses on McCrary Road.

“Brand new carpeting, new doors ruined as you can see, more drywall to replace, who is going to pay for this,” David Jobe said while frustrated to News 4.

Jobe has lived here for more than 12 years. He couldn’t have imagined dealing with this much flooding. “I’ve rebuilt house four times now. First time in 2010 I got help from FEMA,” Jobe said.

The area is not designated a flood plain by FEMA.

Drainage easements outside of designated right of-ways are not the responsibility of Wilson County.

“For the love of God, I woke up and at 3:45 (Sunday morning) and looked out the window and told everyone to get out,” Jobe said. “Now I’m forced to put damaged items on my back porch and wait for water to go down so I can haul it out of here.”

For the past four nights David and his family have been in a local hotel, but tomorrow they’ll have to find another place to stay.

“Went to ask for another night and they said we will let you stay here tonight but after that you have to go elsewhere since you are a Wilson County resident.”

They setup a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

