Cowboys’ Dak Prescott denies hosting ‘party’ that violated Texas stay-at-home order

PROSPER, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday denied he hosted a weekend party with "as many as 30 guests," despite stay-at-home orders in effect across the state of Texas.

"To set the record straight -- I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner -- not a party," ESPN quoted him as saying.

Among the guests said be in attendance was Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. A report on TMZ even included photos that showed Elliott and others gathered around an apparent food spread. (See below)

Texas residents have been told to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic to minimize in-person contact with people who do not live in the same household.

“The Prosper Police Department did respond to the Prescott residence after receiving a report of a potential 'party,'" Prosper police officials told ABC affiliate WFAA.

"The officer was unable to verify the report of a 'party'; therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines – to include social distancing," police said.