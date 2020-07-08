El Paso Locomotive FC & KVIA/CW continue partnership into 2020 restart

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- KVIA is committed to bringing soccer fans all of the action from the Locomotive FC as the team prepares to restart their season.

KVIA will be airing a total of 6 games on the El Paso/Las Cruces CW, beginning with this Saturday's home game against Rio Grande Valley FC.

El Paso Locomotive and KVIA/CW have renewed their successful partnership to broadcast locally the Friday, July 24 match against New Mexico United and all five of Locomotive’s Saturday home matches through the 2020 season restart, the club announced jointly with KVIA.

“During this extraordinary time, we’re proud to be part of the USL, one of the first professional sports leagues to return to play in the U.S.,” stated Alan Ledford, MountainStar Sports Group president.

“In conjunction with our partners at KVIA/CW, we’re especially pleased to be able to broadcast live local professional soccer featuring El Paso’s own team, Locomotive FC. We have several unique ideas for the 2020 broadcasts and look forward to resuming play and bringing world-class soccer back to El Paso and our fans,” headded.

The five Saturday and one Friday Locomotive matches will air live on El Paso – Las Cruces CW, channels 13 (Spectrum), 388 (Comcast), 8 (DirecTV), 17 (Dish), 19 (AT&T).

The El Paso – Las Cruces CW is available to everyone in the El Paso and Las Cruces region on 7.2 over the air.

Duke Keith and Michael Balogun will return as the broadcast team, bringing a wealth of soccer knowledge and expertise to each game.

Keith has been an esteemed member of the El Paso media scene for more than 30 years having joined the El Paso Sports Hall of Fame this past May.

He has served in various roles across multiple organizations, including play-by-play for ESPN, the El Paso Patriots, El Paso Rhinos, and UTEP Athletics.

Balogun played NCAA D1 soccer for the University of Akron, one of the most highly regarded programs in the country.

He spent time with the United States Youth National Team and had stints with various professional clubs.

He currently is an assistant coach with the UTEP Women’s Soccer Team and runs the Olympic Development Program sessions for U.S. Soccer in El Paso.

2020 TELEVISED MATCHES (All Times Mountain)

Saturday, July 11 vs Rio Grande Valley FC – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24 vs New Mexico United – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 8 vs Co. Springs Switchbacks FC – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 29 vs Real Monarchs – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 12 vs San Antonio FC – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 19 vs Real Monarchs - 7:30 p.m.