Community Champion: Franklin wrestler who survived car crash signs with Air Force

James McClain Green III doesn't take life for granted.

He made a vow that nothing was going to get in the way of the sport that he loves, wrestling.

Green's journey has been a fight every step of the way, but now the recent Franklin High School graduate is ready to soar.

Green, 19, recently signed a wrestling scholarship to attend the Air Force Academy.

In the early part of 2018, Green was on top of the world.

A high school junior at the time, Green had won his second straight wrestling state title and had scholarship offers to attend division one programs.

But in November of 2018, Green life took a detour after he was injured in a car crash in Santa Teresa, NM.

Green was a passenger in the vehicle.

He spent 55 days in the hospital and lost more than 60 pounds.

Green's life had hit the reset button.

"I kept a positive mindset," Green said. "People, my family friends, they helped me to continue to strive and motivated me to continue to push."

After numerous surgeries, Green had to train harder then ever to get his strength back.

He should have graduated high school in 2019, but since he missed so much school while he recovered from the crash, Green ended up graduating in 2020.

That provided Green with an opportunity because he was granted another year of eligibility to wrestle.

Green was able to qualify for state his senior season and in the process Green caught the attention of wrestling coaches at the Air Force Academy.

"I know I have a lot more to go through in life at a young age. I experienced something that a lot of people might never experience," Green said. "But I just learned that overall, something that no one can take from you is knowledge."

Green plans to study biology at the academy and he's excited for the opportunity to continue wrestling at the college level.

"It's a blessing, really a blessing." Green said. "Count your blessings pray to God and work hard, harder than ever."

For his accomplishment, Green has been named a Community Champion, sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.