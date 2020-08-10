NMSU halts football practices after player tests positive for virus

Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University pulled the plug on football practices Monday after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, university officials said.

Practices for the Aggies are on hold as the university said it will now conduct tests on the entire team - about 100 players and staff in all - over the next two days.

The outcome of those tests will determine when practices may be able to resume, officials indicated.

"The safety and well-being of our student-athletes continues to be our top priority as we navigate through this difficult time," NMSU said in a statement.

The halting of football practices by NMSU comes just a day after UTEP announced a similar move after four of its players were diagnosed with the virus.

The disruption of practice schedules for the two Borderland collegiate football programs also comes amid word of discussions among the 'Power 5' college conferences about whether this year's football season should take place during the pandemic.