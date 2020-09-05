Locomotive FC secures first series win over New Mexico United, 3-2

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Locomotive FC (5-2-3, 18 points)secured its first series win over regional rival New Mexico United with a 3-2 scoreline in front of a sold-out capacity crowd of 1,519 fans.

Macauley King scored his first goal in a Locomotive jersey while Dylan Mares put away the late game-winner.

“They are a really good team,” said Head Coach and Technical Director Mark Lowry.

Whenever we play them it’s a really good game of football and I enjoy those games.

Tonight, was another good game, and fortunately for us, we came out on the right side of the result.”

Throughout the night the team chemistry and resiliency shined as Locomotive FC fought to secure the three points to close the gap on New Mexico United on the Group C table.

After United claimed the opening goal in the 13th minute, Locomotive fought back taking control of the match and testing the United backline.

Macca equalized in the 25th minute with a headed effort to be United ‘keeper Cody Mizell.

The match turned into an uphill battle after Devon Sandoval converted a late first-half penalty to put Los Locos down 1-2 at the break.

An energized Locomotive side came out of the locker room in the second half, dominating the flow while reducing the United star-studded attacking front.

The pressure paid off with Omar Salgado sending a pass inside that United’s Austin Yearwood tipped into the goal to level out the scoring. Locomotive kept up the high-pressure attack, before Salgado made another quick run down the left, mirroring his earlier play, this time finding the foot of Mares who slotted home the late game-winner to secure the 3-2 victory over their regional rival.

UP NEXT: Locomotive FC returns to Southwest University Park next Saturday to host its final inter-group opponent, Copa Tejas rival San Antonio FC. Kickoff from El Paso is set for Saturday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. MT.