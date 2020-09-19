As El Paso city sports leagues return, 550 youth football players hit the field

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- City sports leagues resumed play starting with youth football on Saturday. The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department said about 550 players hit the field in the morning.

The city made the announcement Thursday that it would allow city sports leagues to begin resuming this weekend.

Youth and adult sports like soccer, baseball, and others are expected to resume "in a few months."

“We’ve spent a lot of time really thinking about what the best practices are and what they should be,” said Ben Fyffe, director of cultural affairs and recreation.

Fyffe said the department is following U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, aligning those with guidelines set by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and working closing with the El Paso Health Department.

Saturday morning at the Eastside Sports Complex, dozens of children playing competitively for the first time since the pandemic.

Parents like Eddie Hernandez said he was skeptical about how youth sports would resume. "We were a little bit nervous about it but so far so good,” Hernandez said.

Fyffe said Parks and Recreation has the authority to cancel or reschedule any games if they feel things are not safe.

With school districts starting sports up again and seeing private sports leagues play since the summer, Fyffe says he thinks they city is able to bring sports back in a safe way.

"We are definitely taking heighten protocols and we look forward to being able to introduce more activity in the next couple of months,” Fyffe said.

Parks and Recreation is urging all spectators, players, coaches, and umpires are required to follow the guidelines below if they want to see sports leagues continue:

Social distancing and designated seating for spectators

Face coverings must be worn when not participating in physical activity

Temperature checks at facilities and complexes

For youth sports - only one spectator is allowed per player if sport is played indoors. There is no occupancy limit if sport is played at outdoor facility.

No spectators allowed at adult leagues

Additional installation of hand sanitizing stations

No congregating before, during and after games

Cleaning of equipment

Information on City Sports Leagues organized by the Parks and Recreation department are available online at elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation or quickscores.com/elpaso.