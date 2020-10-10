Locomotive FC use penalty kicks to advance to Western Conference semis; Will host New Mexico United

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Locomotive FC is not yet done making stops on their thrilling 2020 season. And their next one is sure to have all the Borderland's attention.

After 120 minutes couldn't decide the outcome, Locomotive FC outlasted FC Tulsa 4-2 on penalty kicks to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals where they will host border rival New Mexico United next Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer's big save in penalties, coupled with an errant Tulsa attempt, opened the door for Saaed Robinson's low driven shot to send El Paso to the next round.

The teams went to the break tied at 1-1, with goals from El Paso's Leandro Carrijo and Tulsa's Rodrigo Bandeira da Costa.

Tulsa surged ahead in the 68th minute off a header goal from Callum Chapman-Page, putting the pressure Locomotive to score to extend their season.

But Carrijo netted his second of the game, and second in an El Paso uniform, in the 82nd minute off a corner kick header.

From there, the eams played it out in extra time before El Paso prevailed in penalties in front of a sold-out crowd.

New Mexico United's 1-0 win at San Antonio pushed them forward, and they will now come to El Paso next Saturday for the right to move on to the Western Conference Finals.

El Paso and New Mexico both advanced via USL Pool Group C, with El Paso winning the group. The two teams played 4 times in the regular season, with each winning once, and drawing both other times.