Family of El Paso NFL stars Aaron and Alvin Jones hand out turkeys to Hawkins Elementary families in need

Sports

EL PASO, Texas-- Aaron and Alvin jones are known for their skills on the field, but Tuesday morning a few El Paso families were able to see the charitable side of the Jones brothers.

"The boys have been giving back to this community for as long as we can remember," said Alvin Jones Sr.

Jones Sr. seeing his two sons work their magic on the football field is something he is proud of, but he says he's most proud of seeing them give back to the community they call home.

"When they were in high school my wife and I used to take them to when Mayor Cook would feed the homeless on Thanksgiving," said Jones Sr., "we would take them down there to serve thanksgiving dinner."

This Thanksgiving the Jones family was able to donate 100 turkeys and other goodies to families in need at Hawkins Elementary school.

"We are such a blessed family and because we are blessed we look to bless others," said Jones Sr.

"We're very grateful because through their foundation the Jones family helped us out by donating turkeys to our families," said Adriana Ruiz, Principal at Hawkins Elementary School.

The Jones brothers new foundation 'A&A All The Way' aims at making an impact in the lives of youth through charitable giving in both Green Bay and El Paso.

"We started doing charitable stuff a long time ago but we were just doing it ourselves," said Jones Sr. who also serves at the President for the foundation, "Now that they have a bigger platform it gives us access to a lot more resources."

School staff were proudly dressed in their Green Bay Packers jerseys as they assisted in handing out the turkeys which were based on need of families as outlined by teachers at Hawkins elementary.

"We know our families very well and we know the situations that they are in," said Ruiz,"Listening to them as we were telling them they were going to receive a turkey went even deeper than that because there's so much that's going on with COVID and financially that they were just extremely grateful."

The Jones brothers have been helping Hawkins elementary during Thanksgiving and Christmas for several years now and they hope to continue giving back for years to come.

"There's a lot more things coming on the horizon and anytime we think of doing things, we always think about the El Paso community first," said Jones Sr.