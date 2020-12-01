Watch LIVE at 2PM: Official announcement of Sun Bowl game’s cancellation due to pandemic

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- Organizers were set to make the official announcement Tuesday at 2 p.m. that El Paso's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, which has been played every college football season since its inception in 1935, is being canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sun Bowl's board of directors was meeting at noon to vote to accept the recommendation to cancel the game, officials told ABC-7.

This year's Sun Bowl game had been scheduled for Dec. 31, featuring teams from the ACC and Pac-12 conferences.

The Sun Bowl, played in El Paso on the UTEP campus during each of the prior 86 years, is the second-longest running bowl game in the nation. It's behind only the Rose Bowl, which has been played annually since 1916 in Pasadena, California.

The Sun Bowl becomes the ninth bowl game this season canceled because of the virus pandemic.