El Paso native & Packers star Aaron Jones celebrates 26th birthday
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- It's a big day of birthdays Wednesday for the Green Bay Packers.
Not only does the Packers backfield have two Aarons, they were both born on the same day - Dec. 2. Or as the NFL Network described the pair: "Same name, same team, same birthday."
Of course we're talking about former UTEP standout and now Packers star running back Aaron Jones, along with famed Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The El Paso native Jones turns 26, while Rodgers is now 37.
The Packers are celebrating the day by encouraging fans of the 1st place NFC North team to support the two Aarons in this season's Pro Bowl voting.
In addition, Jones is celebrating with the recent arrival of his new breakfast cereal Touchdown Squares to El Paso grocery store shelves.
Aaron Jones also shares a birthday with his twin brother, Alvin, the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and current free agent. The Jones brothers operate a charitable foundation that recently fed 100 El Paso families in need for Thanksgiving.
Birthday greetings galore are being shared on Twitter.
