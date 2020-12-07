El Paso Chihuahuas given Bob Freitas Award as top Triple-A baseball club in America

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Chihuahuas have received the prestigious Bob Freitas Award, which is given by Baseball America magazine each year in recognition of a minor league team's "community involvement, long-term business success, and consistent operational excellence."

This award denoting the best team operators is named after longtime minor league baseball ambassador Bob Freitas and marks the first time it has been bestowed upon the Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres.

“To see the complete body of work over seven years by our ownership and staff get recognized with the prestigious Bob Freitas Award, is truly an honor. I am proud of our staff for continually representing our core values so consistently,” said Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor.

Baseball America started the Bob Freitas Awards in 1989 after Freitas’ death, to honor his longtime work as a minor league operator and promoter. The awards recognize long-term success and stability for minor league franchises in the front office, the grandstands and the community. Winners are selected annually by the Baseball America staff.

The Chihuahuas are owned by MountainStar Sports Group, which also owns and operates The El Paso Locomotive soccer team. Both teams play downtown at Southwest University Park.

“Our organization is incredibly proud to be recognized by Baseball America with the Freitas Award,” said MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford. “Our success is a direct result of an ownership group which has invested in and supported our organization and this region in an extraordinary way, an amazing community which has embraced the Chihuahuas and Southwest University Park, and a staff which is incredibly dedicated and talented.”