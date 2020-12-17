Parkland falls in heartbreak fashion to Canyon Randall, 36-35; Lubbock Cooper tops Horizon, 69-20

Sports

ODESSA, Texas - The area round of the high school football playoffs was anything but kind to teams from El Paso.

Thursday, two Borderland teams took the field hoping to punch their ticket to the regional round of the 5A Division 2 state playoffs.

The Parkland Matadors showed the heart and determination to get through to the next round, but a last second touchdown by their opponent as time expired would prove to be the difference.

Parkland lost a heartbreaker to Canyon Randall by a final score of 36-35.

The Matadors led most of the game and took a 21-14 lead at the half.

In the 4th quarter, Parkland would score a touchdown to go up 35-29, leaving Canyon Randall with just :47 seconds left to respond.

The Raiders would march down the field and score a touchdown pass as time expired.

With the game tied at 35, the Raiders would kick the extra point to secure the victory and end Parkland's season.

Parkland ends the year with an overall record of 7-2.

The season also came to an end for the Horizon Scorpions.

Horizon lost to the Lubbock Cooper Pirates by a final score of 69-20.

Horizon ends their season with an overall record of 4-4.