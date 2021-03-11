El Paso Locomotive FC announces 2021 preseason schedule

Sports

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - Thursday, El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled its preseason schedule for the 2021 season, featuring games against USL Championship Mountain Division foes, Major League Soccer clubs, and friendlies against its partner club across the border, FC Juarez.

Eight games are slated to fill out the preseason schedule that will help Locomotive prepare for its third campaign in the USL Championship.

Head Coach Mark Lowry and his Locomotive squad will get an opportunity to preview the 2021 season against Mountain Division foes New Mexico United and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, while testing their might against Major League Soccer founding members LA Galaxy and FC Dallas.

The preseason schedule is rounded out with a pair of friendlies against Locomotive sister club FC Juarez of Liga MX and games against USL League One teams North Texas SC and FC Tucson.

The full preseason schedule is listed below:

Locomotive 2021 Preseason Schedule

March 20 – New Mexico United

March 24 – FC Juarez

March 27 – FC Juarez

April 3 – LA Galaxy

April 7 – FC Tucson

April 11 – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

April 16 – North Texas SC

April 17 – FC Dallas

El Paso Locomotive FC's entire roster is available for the preseason run-up to the 2021 USL Championship season and is listed in order, alphabetically, below:

Goalkeepers (1): Logan Ketterer

Defenders (7): Matt Bahner, Éder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Mechack Jerome, Macca King, Niall Logue, Yuma

Midfielders (6): José Aguinaga, Louis Herrera, Dylan Mares, Bryam Rebellón, Nick Ross, Richie Ryan

Forwards (3): Aidan Apodaca, Leandro Carrijó, Luis Solignac