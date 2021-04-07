Skip to Content
El Paso NFL star Aaron Jones mourns death of father

Aaron Jones and his father, Alvin, share an emotional moment together.
Aaron Jones/@ showtyme_33
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso native and NFL star Aaron Jones is mourning the death of his father, Alvin Jones, Sr., saying his "heart (is) torn into a million pieces."

The Green Bay Packers star running back, and former UTEP standout, disclosed his father's passing in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Can’t even imagine game days without you by my side, haven’t missed a game in 9 years and it scares me to think about it but I know you (now) have the best seat in the stadium," Aaron Jones wrote in the post.

The circumstances of Alvin Jones, Sr.'s death were not immediately known.

