El Paso native Steven Montez throws NFL TD pass in promising preseason performance

Sports

FOXBORO, Massachusetts - Steven Montez's final numbers from his first 2021 NFL Preseason game may not jump off the page. But his final drive showed off all the attributes capable of a rostered NFL quarterback.

The El Paso native and Del Valle played the entire second half at quarterback for the Washington Football Team against the New England Patriots Thursday night, and led a 15-play 92-yard drive capped by a TD pass in the final five minutes.

Montez's four-yard TD pass to Lamar Miller was the first of his NFL career.

The second half of play marked the longest amount of single-game action Montez has seen yet in his career.

Montez did throw an interception in the 4th quarter, off a tipped pass that fell harmlessly into the hands of New England's Joejuan Williams.

But the former Del Valle standout showed off the arm strength and precision on his final drive that is representative of a steady NFL quarterback.

Facing a 3rd and 8 from his own 21, Montez rolled left looking for an option downfield. But with no receivers open, Montez smartly scrambled back the other way and ran for a gain of 14 and a first down.

On the next play, Montez thread the needle to tight end Sammis Reyes for 21 yards and a consecutive first down.

The touchdown came when again Montez was rolling across his body and found Miller with a dart in the back corner of the end zone.

Montez finished 17-24 with 108 yards passing, to go with the lone touchdown and interception.

After spending all of last season Washington's practice squad, Montez is trying to make the rosteramid a quarterback room that includes veterans Taylor Heineicke and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Washington's next preseason game is August 20th vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.