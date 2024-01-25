Community Champions: Del Valle’s Jake Fette receives offer from UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Del Valle quarterback Jake Fette is getting the attention of college football programs, including the one in his own backyard.

Fette, who is only a sophomore at Del Valle High School received an offer to play football for the UTEP Miners.

During his sophomore season, Fette threw for 2,465 yards and a total of 27 touchdowns.

He was only intercepted 5 times.

UTEP's new head coach, Scotty Walden remains true to his word as he looks to keep local talent here in the Sun City.

However the Miners will have some competition for Fette's commitment.

Last week, Fette received his first division one offer from Texas Tech, and he will undoubtedly pick up more offers as he enters his junior year.

For all his accomplishments, Fette is this week's Community Champion.

