Community Champions: Mark & Marcus Torres

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Every young athletes dream is to extend their athletic career to the college level.

Pebble Hills Wide Receiver Marcus Torres signed his letter of intent as a preferred walk-on to the University of Texas El Paso.

“Finally seeing myself putting on those cleats putting on that jersey you know uh it’s a blessing," Marcus said.

Throughout his four years at Pebble Hills his dad, Mark Torres, stayed alongside him as his head football coach. Mark was hired in 2014 to be the first head football coach for the Spartans and after 11 years at the helm, he's decided to leave.

“I know you’re (Mark) going to make noise at your new job by winning and showing them why you’re the best coach to come out of El Paso," Marcus said in his speech to his father.

Wednesday was Mark's last day as a Spartan and will now head to the Austin area to become the new head football coach at Hays High School in Buda Texas, approximately 600 miles away.

"We're used to seeing each other four or five times a day throughout the entire day," Mark said. "I don't know how many parents of high school kids get to do that with any of their kids. I'm used to seeing him from sun up to sun down everyday."

"It's going to be different next season," Marcus said. "I'm not going to have him on the coaching staff. I'm not going to be able to go home and ask him questions about the game plan.”

Marcus collected 561 yards, 32 receptions and six touchdowns in his final season with the Spartans. He hopes his hard work on the gridiron will help him earn an athletic scholarship from the Miners.

“PWO or not I’m gonna go out there and do my very best to get out on the field and make a difference for the miners." Marcus said.