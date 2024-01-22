Coach Mark Torres leaving Pebble Hills football program

EL PASO, Texas - It's the end of an era for the Pebble Hills High School football program.

Monday, Pebble Hills head coach Mark Torres confirmed he accepted the head coaching position at Buda Hays High School.

Buda Hays is a school located in the Austin area.

The school competes in Class 5A.

Pebbles Hills competes in Class 6A, and Torres has been the school's only head football coach.

Torres has been at Pebble Hills since the school first opened in 2015.

In his 8 seasons with the Spartans, Torres led Pebble Hills to 6 playoff appearances.

His best season came in 2022.

The Spartans won the District 1-6A championship and would go on to win a bi-district title.

This past season, Pebble Hills finished the season with a 8-3 record.

They were eliminated in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Torres has coached some of El Paso's best football players.

Quarterback Gael Ochoa who recently signed to play football at UNLV, and even his own son Marcus Torres, who recently committed to play football at UTEP.